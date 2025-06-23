Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd and Viet Khanh Joint Stock Company have signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to execute turnkey EPC works of a 100MWp photovoltaic solar power project in Ea Mdrod commune in Vietnam, stated an official release on Monday.

This strategic alliance marks a major milestone in cross-border clean energy collaboration between India and Vietnam and the second such collaboration between Waaree Group and the customer after completing a 49.5 MW project in Cam Ranh province in 2019. This MoU aims to reaffirm the strong business relationship and commitment between Waaree and the project owner, with a full scope of design, engineering construction, testing and successfully connecting the solar power plant to the national power grid, it added.

“Waaree Groups 49.5MW solar project delivered in 2018-19 has remained one of the highest performing solar installations in Vietnam till date. This unmatched performance and professionalism form the foundation of our renewed trust. We are pleased to extend our collaboration with Waaree for this upcoming 100MWp project and look forward to building one of the most efficient clean energy assets in the region,” stated Dinh Xuan Hai Sang, Chairman, Viet Khanh Joint Stock Company.

“We are honored to deepen our partnership with Viet Khanh through this landmark 100MWp solar project. This collaboration reflects Waaree groups strong reputation in delivering high-performance, bankable solar infrastructure globally. Our commitment to quality, sustainability, and energy transition aligns perfectly with Vietnam’s national energy vision,” said Viren Doshi, Executive Director, Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd.

Once operational, the 100MWp solar power project is expected to offset approximately more than 130,000 metric tons of CO₂ emissions per year—equivalent to planting over 2 million trees annually, the release added.

Published on June 23, 2025