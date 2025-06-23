Adani New Industries Limited (ANIL) on Monday announced the successful commissioning of India’s first off-grid 5 MW Green Hydrogen Pilot Plant in Kutch, Gujarat. The state-of-the-art plant is 100 per cent green-powered by solar energy and integrated with a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), enabling it to operate completely off-grid, the company stated in a release here.

The ANIL pilot plant is India’s first off-grid 5 MW green hydrogen facility featuring a fully automated, closed-loop electrolyzer system designed to respond dynamically to real-time renewable energy inputs. This provides valuable operational flexibility, particularly in addressing the variability of solar power, while ensuring efficiency, safety and performance.

Also read

The pilot also serves as a proof of concept ahead of ANIL’s upcoming Green Hydrogen Hub in Mundra, Gujarat — a key project that will contribute significantly to India’s low-carbon future.

Green hydrogen is expected to play a vital role in decarbonising sectors such as fertilisers, refining and heavy transport — and in achieving global net-zero targets, the release added.

Published on June 23, 2025