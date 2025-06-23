-603.27
Farmers in Nuapada district of Odisha have begun cultivating oil palm under the National Oil Palm Mission. Recently, Indramani Panigrahi of Salangipada village in Nuapada district of Odisha began cultivation of oil palm. Around 700 oil palm seedlings have been planted in Salangipada.
Harekrushna Hansda, the District Horticulture Officer, and Santoshi Suna, local sarpach, were present on the occasion.
A consultant of MK Agrotech Pvt Ltd said around 3,000 hectares of land in Nuapada and Balangir districts of Odisha will be brought under the oil palm cultivation in the next three years.
Published on June 23, 2025
