IMD planning weather forecast at village level

Press Trust of India New Delhi | Updated on September 05, 2019 Published on September 05, 2019

The India Meteorological Department is planning to develop weather forecasting system at the village level, covering an area of 2-3 km, to mitigate the loss of crops and livestock due to climate change, a senior official said on Thursday.

Speaking at the Global South Media Briefing on Desertification by the Centre for Science and Environment, IMD Deputy Director General SD Attri said climate change is the biggest threat facing the world and economic losses form an important part of it.

“I want to clarify that the forecast cannot be 100 per cent correct but our target should be to reduce loss to the property and to the livestock,” he said.

Though the number of cyclones is decreasing, their fury is increasing, he added.

