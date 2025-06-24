The Union government is considering setting up Krishi Clinics at the village level, following farmers’ suggestions for a mechanism to tackle crop pests and diseases, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said after a review meeting on the recently concluded Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan (VKSA).

Briefing the media, Chouhan said several suggestions have been received from farmers and they are being examined by agriculture scientists of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR). He cited an instance when a farmer asked for suitable varieties of tomato which can be sun-dried and kept for a long time without using cold storage.

In Madhya Pradesh, Chouhan’s home State, ICAR has identified challenges that require policy changes or improved implementation. These include farmers’ concerns over low mandi prices for soyabean, rising input costs and poor-quality agro-chemicals. Farmers have also demanded affordable hybrid rice seeds, which are becoming costlier each year, and better market access to public sector vegetable crop hybrids.

Operational hurdles

It was also found that farmers were unable to harness full benefits of government schemes due to operational hurdles. Among the suggestions that emerged from the VKSA, which concluded on June 12 after a 15-day pan-India campaign, was a subsidy on small implements tailored for small landholders. Another key recommendation compiled by ICAR was the development of cold chains in production areas to reduce post-harvest losses in perishables.

Officials also said more training will be imparted on improved crop varieties and package of practices to farmers and capacity building will be started to address inadequate understanding of Integrated Farming Systems (IFS), for which special skill development programmes are needed on natural and organic farming practices.

The government will also address issues such as poor market linkages and lack of entrepreneurial skills. Lack of knowledge about soil testing and the use of the Soil Health Card in crop production is a major challenge, besides timely availability of seeds and fertilizer.

Chouhan said the government is trying to make available adequate quantity of fertiliser in current Kharif sowing season and he is hopeful of a normal acreage this year due to prediction of good rainfall and early arrival of monsoon.

Other suggestions

SN Jha, Deputy Director General (agriculture engineering) at ICAR, said there is low seed and varietal replacement rate in Madhya Pradesh due to use of old/mix/unidentified varieties in minor millets, pulse and oilseed (mustard, groundnut) crops. “Soyabean is being replaced by maize crop in last 2-3 years in the State,” he said.

Suggestions from the review meeting included ensuring district-wise availability of quality seeds for kharif crops by involving State seed farms and cooperatives, strengthening existing seed hubs, providing production subsidies to farmers engaged in KVK seed hubs, and holding biannual interface meetings between the Centre and senior officials of State agriculture and allied departments.

Published on June 24, 2025