The Karnataka government’s ban on bike taxis came under legal scrutiny on Tuesday , as petitioners argued in the High Court that there is no statutory bar under the Motor Vehicles Act against registering two-wheelers as contract carriages. They contended that the State’s policy position cannot override central legislation.

Appearing for two bike owners–Varikruti Mahendra Reddy and Madhu Kiran, Senior Advocate Dhyan Chinnappa told the court that the issue strikes at the heart of the fundamental right to carry on a trade or business under Article 19(1)(g) of the Constitution.

Chinnappa pointed out that there are currently over one lakh bike taxis operating in Karnataka, serving a substantial commuter base. The government, he said, should regulate the sector rather than impose a blanket ban.

Bike taxi operators argued that the Motor Vehicles Act permits two-wheelers to be registered as transport vehicles, and the State cannot arbitrarily deny registration or refuse carriage permits. Chinnappa also noted that Karnataka’s own Aggregator Policy allows onboarding of two-wheelers, yet the government is now blocking operators from registration and permits.

“If the law permits bike taxis to operate, the State cannot turn around and say it is still working on a policy and therefore won’t allow it,” he submitted. “That’s not a valid argument. I have a fundamental right to run my business. If the law allows it and the state stops it, that is not acceptable. This is the core grievance of bike taxi owners.”

Public service vehicles

He further argued that transport vehicles are classified as public service vehicles under the Act, and include categories such as contract carriages, motor cabs, and maxi cabs, which apply to bike taxis under the aggregator framework.

The matter will next be heard on Wednesday at 2:30 pm.

Published on June 24, 2025