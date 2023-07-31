APEDA in collaboration with the National Plant Protection Organisation of India, US-APHIS, the Maharashtra government, and the Agriculture Marketing Board and National Research Centre on Pomegranate has facilitated the export of the first trial consignment of pomegranate to the US by air route.

The shipment of the “Bhagwa” variety of pomegranate with high antioxidant content from Maharashtra was carried out by APEDA-registered INI farms, one of the biggest exporters of fruits and vegetables. The best-known variety in India, Bhagwa, has generated a lot of demand. As part of the pilot project, 150 boxes (450 kg) of pomegranates were air-shipped to New York from the Vashi market in Navi Mumbai.

The US imposed a ban on Indian pomegranate in 2017-18 after concerns were raised over fruit fly infestation in the pomegranate seeds. After the Indian government’s initiative to discuss the matter with the US, the ban was lifted in 2022 following the fulfilment of quality standards.

Rising production in India

The Indian pomegranate production is growing by 20 to 25 per cent every year, according to the APEDA. The demand is rising, both at the domestic level and in the export market. India is a growing player in destinations in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. According to APEDA, India competes with various players globally, but it manages to stand out with unique varieties.

UAE is the major importing country of Indian pomegranates, accounting for nearly 32 per cent of Indian global exports. India produces pomegranates throughout the year, hence its production basket is empirically larger than other countries.