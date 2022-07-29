Iran buying lifts quality orthodox tea prices in Kochi auctions

Iran continues to emerge as a major buyer in Kochi tea auctions, especially for good quality orthodox grades, procuring more than 50 per cent of the offerings in this category.

Traders said that Iran buyers used to procure large quantities from Sri Lanka, but the current uncertainties in the island nation facilitated them to scout for their grade from Kochi. The surge in tea prices in Kolkata auctions by around ₹500 per kg has also forced Iran buyers to come to South Indian auctions especially to Kochi, which alone offers their preferred grades.

It is pointed out that around 80 per cent of the black tea buyers from North India are now opting for Kochi for these particular varieties where the prices are ruling lower at ₹350, benefiting them to blend the brew to cater to the export markets.

Turkey turns focus on India

Turkey has also started focussing on Kochi auctions for quality teas. However, Tunisia and Iraq are looking at much cheaper and secondary grades, while Russian buyers prefer low-priced teas.

The quantity of orthodox varieties offered in sale 30 was 8,80,000 kg. However, average price realisation was down by around ₹20 per kg at ₹165 for which the traders attributed it to increased offerings of secondary types.

Meanwhile, the ensuing Onam festival season has also revived the CTC dust market with Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation (Supplyco) emerging as the major buyer, procuring around one lakh tonnes. Traders pointed out that the State government announcement to provide food kits through Public Distribution System in the festival season has facilitated Supplyco to enter into the tea auction market as they wants to include tea packets as well in the kits. Traders pointed out that the State-owned entity needs 8 to 9 lakh tonnes from the forthcoming trading sessions, which is expected to revive the market further.

Of the quantity of 9,01,706 lakh kg offered in CTC dust, 93 per cent was sold in sale 30 and the market become firm to dearer by ₹2-3. This was reflected in average price realisation, which was up by ₹3 per kg at ₹134.