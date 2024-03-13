In recognition of their perseverance and hard work, ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) honoured Ivy Jose and K G Rethi Kumari, two successful women entrepreneurs in the fisheries sector.

Ivy Jose from Munambam in Ernakulam district excelled in fish manure production, while Rethi Kumari, from Onattukara near Alappuzha, carved a niche in ornamental fish farming. Both women are beneficiaries of CMFRI’s Science-Technology Innovation (STI) Hub scheme and were acknowledged for their dedication and management skills in their respective fields.

Ivy’s journey began with a training session in organic fish manure production offered by CMFRI’s Krishi Vigyan Kendra. Inspired by the potential to transform fish waste into a valuable product, Ivy Jose ventured into fertilizer production. She now runs the ‘Ivy’s Agro-hub’ near Munambam harbour.

The fish waste is combined with a bacterial inoculum and attractively packaged in a powder format. This fertilizer not only enhances crop yield but also improves soil quality. She acknowledged the crucial role of CMFRI’s STI Hub in materialising her entrepreneurial taste.

Rethi Kumari’s passion for ornamental fish farming blossomed from a hobby into a successful business. With scientific training and dedicated efforts, she established ‘Dear Guppy’, a well-stocked ornamental fish farm. A pivotal point in her growth was a training programme conducted by the National Fisheries Development Board. A team of experts from CMFRI also provided crucial guidance and visited her farm to offer necessary advice under the STI Hub project. According to her, the entrepreneurial venture generates nearly half of her family’s income and creates employment opportunities for other women in the neighbourhood.

CMFRI Director A Gopalakrishnan, CMFRI Women Cell Chairperson Miriam Paul Sriram, and Member Secretary Sandhya Sukumaran were present.