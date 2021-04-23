‘Kharif output to be good on normal monsoon’

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting a normal monsoon, estimating rainfall of 98 per cent of the long period average of 89 centimetres, foodgrain production in the coming kharif season is expected to be good, said India’s Agriculture Commissioner SK Malhotra on Friday.
“In 2020-21, we are expecting a record 303 million tonnes of foodgrain output as per the second advance estimates. The coming year is also expected to be good if we go by the current IMD predictions. All four monsoon months (June to September) are expected to receive good rains,” Malhotra said.
The Centre’s programmes to improve productivity and production are implemented through the States. The States also give us feedback on problems relating to agricultural production.
As India has so many crops, the problem is also plenty, he said. Through the discussions with the States as well as monitoring carried out by various divisions, the department comes to know the problems faced by the States.
“We note down all the problems, crop-wise. Subsequently, these problems are segmented into different sections and discussed in various sub-groups. Then these problems are communicated to the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), which has 101 research institutions. “If ICAR has any ready solutions to the problems listed they communicate the same to us. Sometimes when they do not have a ready answer, they give us an ad-hoc solution which can be used till the time a solution can be found through the conduct of research,” Malhotra said.
Subsequently, all the problems are compiled together and discussed in a high-level meeting held between senior officials of the Department and ICAR where the solutions are discussed threadbare.
This meeting organised by the Office of the Agriculture Commissioner is attended by Agriculture Secretary as well as ICAR chief, who is also the Secretary to the Department of Agricultural Research and Education.
The solutions are passed on to the States subsequently at the national conferences held before every crop season. The national conference for the 2021 kharif season, for instance, would be held on April 30, Malhotra said.
Meanwhile, the States planted summer crops over an area of 73.76 lakh hectares (lha) till Friday during the current season, 22 per cent more than the corresponding period last year.
At 39.1 lha, rice accounted for more than 50 per cent of the area. Compared with the same period last year, the area under rice is up 16 per cent this year. The area under pulses crop registered a 98 per cent rise at 12.75 lha. Major summer oilseeds – groundnut and sesamum – too increased by 16 and 14 per cent respectively to 5.82 lha and 4 lha.
Since March 1, the country as whole received 41 millimetres of summer rains against the normal of 57.4 mm – 29% deficiency. The live water storage available in 130 reservoirs in the country was 82% of the live storage corresponding period last year.
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
Fiscal stimulus, friendly monetary policy and firm commodity prices point towards normalcy, says the MD and ...
Price correction is a good opportunity for long-term investors to take the plunge
Q4 earnings, along with progress in controlling Covid-19 spread, will be in focus
Do keep in mind that premium may go up in case one of the members has a pre-existing condition
The hemming in of Mamata Banerjee by the BJP in what was once a Trinamool stronghold sums up the story of West ...
Jeet Thayil’s latest work opens new doors for feminist revisionist Christian narratives in India
How does India benefit from a partnership with the US after it pulls out of Afghanistan?
Inside Narayan Chandra Sinha’s universe house, metal and nature’s footprints are churned into an organic whole
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...