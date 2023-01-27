The buzz in the Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining Bay of Bengal has settled into a low-pressure area that India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday noon located over the East Indian Ocean and adjoining South-East Bay of Bengal.

The IMD lost no time to put it under watch for intensification into being ‘well-marked’ after moving to the West-North-West.

This movement would shift the location of the well-marked ‘low’ to South-East Bay and adjoining East Equatorial Ocean over the next two days (by Sunday) before it enters the South-West Bay and reaches near the Sri Lanka coast during subsequent three days (by Tuesday).

It may bring light isolated rain to parts of the South Peninsula and the islands to both sides from Wednesday.

Showers over Sri Lanka

Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan Met Department has warned of several spells of showers over the Uva Province and in Batticaloa, Ampara, Polonnaruwa and Matale districts on Friday even as the low-pressure area hovered farther away.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and in Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts.

The public has been asked to take adequate precautions to minimise damages caused by temporary localised strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Meanwhile, the traction and intensity of the low-pressure area will be influenced by two rival circulations hovering in the neighbourhoods upstream over the South China Sea and the other over the South Indian Ocean.

Western disturbances on

A slow-moving western disturbance has pitched tent over Indian territory across Sriganganagar in West Rajasthan. It will move away out of the country and will be followed by a fresh disturbance that will affect Northwest India as early as from Saturday.

It will cause light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/snowfall over the hills of North-West India (the Western Himalayas) and light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over the plains on Sunday and Monday.

Isolated heavy rain or snow is forecast over the Western Himalayan Region on both these days.

Isolated hailstorms may roll out over Himachal Pradesh on Sunday; over Uttarakhand on both Sunday and Monday; East Rajasthan on Saturday and Sunday; and West Rajasthan on Sunday. The IMD has said another western disturbance may be affecting the hills from Wednesday.

Snow, hail, high winds

Forecast for Saturday said thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and hail may hit isolated places over East Rajasthan and with lightning at isolated places over West Rajasthan.

Squally weather (wind speed reaching 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph) is likely over east Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining South-East Bay. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

On Sunday, heavy rain/snow is likely at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Thunderstorms, lightning and hail may roam over parts of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and with lightning at isolated places over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

Squally weather is likely over the central parts of South Bay off Sri Lanka coast. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

