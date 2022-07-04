Low-pressure area forms, set to rev up monsoon over Central India

A low-pressurea area has formed over North Odisha and adjoining South Jharkhand and the plains of West Bengal as predicted by India Meteorological Department (IMD), first of the season that presented a clear physical and visible manifestation of what could likely be a broad-based intensification of the monsoon over Central India.

Active monsoon phase

The IMD has declared that the monsoon has entered an active phase backed up an animated monsoon trough that cuts through the plains of North-West and adjoining Central and East India and acts as the fulcrum around which the monsoon fortunes evolve. This (Monday) morning, this trough passed through Anupgarh, Gwalior, Sidhi, Ambikapur and the ‘low’ over North Odisha before dipping into the East-Central Bay of Bengal.

Rogue trough persists

However, a ‘rogue’ secondary trough has persisted from South-West Rajasthan to the West-Central Arabian Sea, perhaps weakening the offshore trough along the West Coast to that extent, and which was conspicuous by its near-absence on Monday morning. The IMD said there are strong westerly winds along the West Coast with the cyclonic circulation over North Odisha already pulling in monsoon winds from the Arabian Sea across the coast and into both the Central and adjoining Peninsular India.

Dense cloud cover

The rain deficit has been cut down further to four per cent as on Sunday. More is forecast as heavy clouds were parked this (Monday) morning over the West Coast from Ratnagiri to Kundapura and less dense clouds from Kundapura to Mangaluru, Kannur and Kozhikode along the Maharashtra, Coastal Karnataka and North Kerala coasts. They also extended to North-East along corridor over Peninsular India across Hassan, Mysuru, Bengaluru, Vellore, Tirupati, Hindupur, Chennai and Nellore. Over Central India, the heaviest clouds were seen over Chandrapur, Kapsi, Nagpur, Warangal, Ramagundam, Bijapur, Kanker, Raipur, Kawardha, Khandwa and Indore.

Widespread rainfall likely

Forecast for the next five days is as follows: Widespread rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning over Konkan, Goa, Coastal Karnataka and Kerala and scattered to fairly widespread over Gujarat, Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Interior Karnataka. Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning over Central India (Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha).

Isolated heavy rainfall

Isolated heavy rainfall over Gujarat, Konkan, Goa, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala; over Odisha and Madhya Maharashtra until Friday; and North Interior Karnataka from Tuesday to Friday. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall also likely over Konkan Goa until Friday; Coastal Karnataka today (Monday) and Tuesday; and East Gujarat and the ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra from tomorrow (Tuesday) to Friday.

Heavy to very heavy rain

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Chhattisgarh during these four days; Vidarbha from Tuesday to Friday; East Madhya Pradesh until Friday; West Madhya Pradesh from Wednesday to Friday; over Odisha today; Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and West Rajasthan from Wednesday to Friday; over Uttarakhand today; East Rajasthan tomorrow; Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and North-West Uttar Pradesh from Wednesday to Friday; over East Rajasthan from Wednesday to Friday; and Uttarakhand from Tuesday to Friday.

Extended outlook until Monday

The IMD has said in an extended forecast from July 9 to 11 (Saturday to Monday next) widespread light to moderate rainfall will likely continue over many parts of West coast, Central India and the Lakshadweep and Andaman & Nicobar Islands. It will be scattered to fairly widespread over many parts of Peninsular India, North-West, East and North-East India and the hills of West Bengal and Sikkim, while it will be isolated to scattered rainfall over the rest of the country.