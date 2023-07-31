Monsoon rain in July was 318.4 mm, which was 13.5 per cent above its long-period average (LPA) of 280.5 mm, proving the weather bureau’s forecast correct. Though higher rainfall in July helped kharif crops to get a boost as nearly 600 lakh hectares got covered in the month, a near normal rainfall in August will allay concerns for any drop in crops output.

August forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) will issue the forecast for August on Monday. June had reported a deficiency of 10 per cent rainfall. IMD had predicted over 100 per cent rainfall during July.

According to IMD data, east and north-east meteorological subdivision has received 295.3 mm rainfall in July against LPA of 424.1 mm, down by 30 per cent, whereas in June its was 18 per cent below normal. The north-west meteorological subdivision has received 265.4 mm rainfall in July against LPA of 209.7 mm, up by 27 per cent, whereas in June its was 42 per cent above normal.

The central meteorological subdivision has received 391.4 mm rainfall in July against LPA of 321.3 mm, up by 22 per cent, whereas in June its was 6 per cent below normal. The south peninsula has received 295.3 mm rainfall in July against LPA of 204.5 mm, up by 44 per cent, whereas in June its was 45 per cent below normal.

All States in Central India including Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat have received normal or excess rainfall during June and July. Similarly all states in north-west subdivision including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan have reported normal or excess rains until July 31 since the season started on June 1.

In southern region, except Kerala that is deficient by 35 per cent, other States have reported normal or excess rainfall.

But, key agriculture States like Bihar, West Bengal and Jharkhand in the east and north-east subdivision are deficient, so far. Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura have also reported below normal rainfall.

