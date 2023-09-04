After getting activated this month since undergoing a long “break” in August, the south-west monsoon will begin covering some of the States that are key to kharif production later this week.

An India Meteorological Department (IMD) update on Monday said active monsoon conditions are likely to continue over peninsular India, Odisha and Chhattisgarh over the next 5 days.

Rainfall activity is likely to increase with isolated heavy rainfall over Madhya Pradesh from Tuesday to Friday and over Gujarat from Thursday to Friday. Rains are also expected in Maharashtra - particularly Vidarbha, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Much relief

The development should come as a relief for parched kharif crops such as oilseeds, pulses, rice and cotton. These crops are threatened by water shortage.

The IMD said Sunday’s cyclonic circulation over north-east Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood was now over north-west Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood.

“Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours,” the national weather agency said.

In the eastern parts, light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall, thunderstorm and lightning with isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Gangetic West Bengal until Wednesday. In Odisha, the pattern will likely continue till Thursday.

IMD said light to moderate fairly widespread to isolated rainfall is likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana until Thursday and over Tamil Nadu and Kerala until Friday.

A similar weather pattern will continue over Rayalaseema until tomorrow, while much-starved north interior Karnataka will get rains until Thursday. South interior Karnataka will receive precipitationtill Thursday.

M.P, UP to benefit

Among other regions, Vidharbha will experience light to widespread rainfall until Friday, while a similar phenomenon will exist over Chhattisgarh till Thursday.

East and west Madhya Pradesh will receive rainfall till Friday, Marathwada - a key kharif growing region, till Thursday and Madhya Maharashtra between Wednesday and Friday. Gujarat, another rain deficient State, will experience rainfall during the same time.

East Uttar Pradesh will receive rains Wednesday-Thursday, while Uttarakhand and western Uttar Pradesh will get precipitation on Friday, the IMD said.

Over the past 24 hours, some of the regions such as Pathanamthitta in Kerala and Metapalle in Telangana have received 15 cm rains, while many parts of Kerala and Telangana have received good showers.