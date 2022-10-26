The world’s largest exclusive business platform for the spice sector, the 14th World Spice Congress (WSC), organised by the Spices Board India in association with various trade and export forums, is scheduled to be held at CIDCO Exhibition and Convention Centre, Navi Mumbai during February 16-18.

Over 1,000 delegates from more than 50 countries are expected to participate. This biennial event organised by the Spices Board India remains the premier platform that brings the global spice industry together to deliberate on the problems and prospects in the spices sector.

The event looks forward to deliberations on aspects such as production, processing, value addition, quality and safety, trade, and supply chain management of spices in the new normal situation.

The regulatory authorities from major importing countries and the Ministry of Trade and Export Promotion agencies of the G20 member countries are expected to have deliberations with Indian Spice Industry.

“This time, Spices Board is organising the World Spice Congress as a G20 event on the sidelines of India’s G20 presidency for the period December 2022 to November 2023 with more focus on further strengthening India’s trade ties with the G20 countries,” said D Sathiyan, Secretary, Spices Board.

Regulatory authorities to meet

Interaction with the regulatory authorities of the major importing countries and Ministers of Trade and industry association of the G20 member countries are expected to take part in the WSC 2023.

”The theme chosen for the current edition of WSC is ‘Vision 2030: SPICES’ (Sustainability-Productivity-Innovation-Collaboration-Excellence and Safety),” Sathiyan added.

Since the first ever WSC in 1990, through 13 successful editions during the last three decades, the WSC has established a hallowed tradition, benefitting the spices stakeholders across the globe and it remains a much sought-after event amongst the global spice community. It will foster new business opportunities and strengthen trade connections.

In addition to the business sessions, the WSC will also have an exhibition demonstrating the strengths and capabilities of the Indian spice industry including the product range, applications in the medicinal/health areas, innovations, and cutting-edge technologies.

Interested stakeholders can visit www.worldspicecongress.com for more details.