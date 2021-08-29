National Dairy Development Board launches e-GOPALA & IMAP web portals

The National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) on Saturday launched a digital platform for dairy farmers to provide real-time information on animal health, nutrition and breed development.

Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying visited NDDB campus at Anand on Saturday to launch the web version of e-GOPALA application and IMAP web portal in presence of Meenesh Shah, Chairman, NDDB.

Rupala stated that agriculture and allied activities such as animal husbandry play an important role in doubling income of farmers. “Increasing yield of milch animals will automatically increase farmers’ income,” he said.

Rupala further mentioned that NDDB’s efforts have given the much-needed confidence to milk producers as they are receiving the fair share of consumer price.

Managing livestock

The e-GOPALA platform helps farmers manage their livestock including buying and selling of disease-free germplasm in all forms (semen, embryos, etc.). Also the app informs about availability of quality breeding services (artificial insemination, veterinary first aid, vaccination, treatment etc.) and guides farmers for animal nutrition, treatment of animals using appropriate ayurvedic ethno veterinary medicine.

The app has a mechanism to send alert on due date for vaccination, pregnancy diagnosis, calving etc. and inform farmers about various government schemes.

The IMAP web portal is meant for geographical presentation of project coverage featuring Information Network For Animal Productivity and Health (INAPH) that displays State-wise as well as district-wise animal registration coverage against animal population. This portal will also facilitate realtime checking of coverage and progress of various projects and government schemes.