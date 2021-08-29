National Dairy Development Board launches e-GOPALA & IMAP web portals

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
The National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) on Saturday launched a digital platform for dairy farmers to provide real-time information on animal health, nutrition and breed development.
Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying visited NDDB campus at Anand on Saturday to launch the web version of e-GOPALA application and IMAP web portal in presence of Meenesh Shah, Chairman, NDDB.
Rupala stated that agriculture and allied activities such as animal husbandry play an important role in doubling income of farmers. “Increasing yield of milch animals will automatically increase farmers’ income,” he said.
Also read: Deadly Lumpy Skin Disease outbreak spreads to cattle in 5 Gujarat districts
Rupala further mentioned that NDDB’s efforts have given the much-needed confidence to milk producers as they are receiving the fair share of consumer price.
The e-GOPALA platform helps farmers manage their livestock including buying and selling of disease-free germplasm in all forms (semen, embryos, etc.). Also the app informs about availability of quality breeding services (artificial insemination, veterinary first aid, vaccination, treatment etc.) and guides farmers for animal nutrition, treatment of animals using appropriate ayurvedic ethno veterinary medicine.
The app has a mechanism to send alert on due date for vaccination, pregnancy diagnosis, calving etc. and inform farmers about various government schemes.
Also read: NDDB to manage West Assam dairy union for another 5 years
The IMAP web portal is meant for geographical presentation of project coverage featuring Information Network For Animal Productivity and Health (INAPH) that displays State-wise as well as district-wise animal registration coverage against animal population. This portal will also facilitate realtime checking of coverage and progress of various projects and government schemes.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Base metals have been soaring since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Here are insights on the rally and ...
Current issue price is lower than before and hence use bonds to up your long-term gold allocation
Given the rise of heart-related ailments, a standalone cardiac cover is handy in some situations
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
The industry has responded to the pandemic in creative ways and, in the bargain, gained a new audience as well ...
The spruced up Tali temple pond complex serves as a portrait to the culture and history of the erstwhile ...
It’s the birth anniversary of poet, playwright and novelist Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, one of the most ...
A tale of betrayal and tragedy brought about by the mess of wars, accidental guerillas and political ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...