NDDB inks pact with UP to manage Varanasi Dairy Union for 5 years

The National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) has signed an agreement with the government of Uttar Pradesh to manage the Varanasi Milk Union for five years.

This will promote dairy sector in the northern State, while providing the dairy farmers required economic resilience.

Farm income

Lakshmi Narayan Chaudhari, Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries, Uttar Pradesh, said the development is in line with the aim of doubling farmers’ income, and will motivate and involve milk producers in dairying.

Notably, besides Uttar Pradesh, NDDB is managing some other dairy unions in Assam, Jharkhand, Vidarbha and Marathwada regions of Maharashtra.

Atul Chaturvedi, Secretary, Animal Husbandry Department, said soon Varanasi Milk Union plant will be able to process 2 lakh litres of milk per day.

He further stated that Varanasi Milk Union will be the country’s first milk union to have biogas-based tri generation plant installed.

Bio-gas plant

The plant is expected to suffice entire energy need of the dairy and contribute significantly towards reducing carbon footprint by reducing usage of traditional fuels.

NDDB Chairman Meenesh Shah assured necessary support to Varanasi Milk Union so as to enable them better serve their members. “Dairy Board’s efforts will be to streamline the governance processes, focus on providing remunerative price to milk producers and ensure that consumers get safe and hygienic liquid milk and milk products,” he said.

Varsha Joshi, Joint Secretary (C&DD), Animal Husbandry Department, Government of India, Sudhir Garg, Principal Secretary, Dairy Development, Government of Uttar Pradesh, Bhusan Lal Sushil, Milk Commissioner, Uttar Pradesh, Ravi Shankar Gupta, in-charge Managing Director, PCDF and Arun Mishra, CEO, Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) attended the event.