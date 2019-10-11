North-East monsoon likely to begin between October 17 to 23

The conditions are expected to become favourable for the complete withdrawal of the South-West monsoon and commencement of North-East monsoon over the South Peninsula during October 17 to 23.

The India Met Department (IMD) said that rains may scale up over Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh during this period, which is normally considered the window of onset for the North-East monsoon.

East Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bengal, Tripura and Manipur may also witness an increase in rainfall activity during this period, the IMD added.

Heavy rainfall likely

Outlook for Friday indicated the possibility of heavy rainfall over Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa, South Interior Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

As for Saturday, the outlook suggests heavy rainfall for isolated places over Madhya Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Kerala.

The forecast for next two days suggested the possibility of scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls likely over the South Peninsula.

Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning, which signals the chaotic weather associated with monsoon transition, is also likely over East, North-East and Peninsular India during the same period. An extended outlook from October 16 to 18 said isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over the South Peninsula, East and North-East India. Isolated heavy falls are forecast for Kerala and Coastal Karnataka.

The ongoing week (October 10 to 16) would itself see above normal rainfall over Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, South Odisha, South Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Tripura.

South-West monsoon withdraws

Meanwhile, the South-West monsoon has withdrawn from more parts of North-West India on Friday, even as the first 10 days of October saw two per cent above normal rainfall for the country as a whole.

The monsoon had started withdrawing only three days ago, as against the normal date of September 1, marking the most delayed withdrawal in recorded history, with the rains spilling into early October.

The withdrawal process has picked up pace since, and as of Friday, the seasonal rains have exited from most parts of Punjab and West Rajasthan besides entire Haryana including Chandigarh and Delhi.

Parts of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh and East Rajasthan are also outside the rain belt with the line of withdrawal passing through Gurdaspur, Chandigarh, Haridwar, Bahraich, Sultanpur, Orai, Sawai Madhopur, and Jalore on Friday.

Conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal from remaining parts of North-West India, some parts of East India and more parts of Central India during the next two days.

Deficit rainfall

The above-normal rain during the first 10 days of October was built on surpluses over West, North-West India and Interior Peninsula and a largely normal rainfall regime over East India.

However, deficits were recorded in Konkan and Goa, Coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Marathawada, in Peninsular India and South Peninsula as well as Haryana, Delhi nad Chandigarh, West Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and parts of North-East India.

The week from October 3 to 9 also saw the country as a whole recording 14 per cent below normal rainfall, with East and North-East India logging the worst deficit, the IMD said.