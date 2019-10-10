Heavy rain forecast for South Peninsula as monsoon begins to exit North

Heavy rainfall has been forecast for the South Peninsula and adjoining regions over the next three to four days even as the monsoon withdrawal stays at yesterday's (Wednesday's) alignment.

India Met Department (IMD) had declared that the South-West monsoon had started exiting from parts of the North-West after a surplus run delivering 10 per cent excess rain from June to September.

Favourable conditions

Conditions are becoming favourable for its withdrawal from more parts of the North-West India during the next two days and from its remaining parts as well as from adjoining Central India in the subsequent three days.

Simultaneously, the stage is being set for the arrival of the retreating monsoon (North-East monsoon) over the South Peninsula, with calibrated escalation in rainfall over the region during the next few days.

Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls is forecast for Peninsular India until tomorrow (Friday) even as thunderstorms and lightning may hit East and Peninsular India for two days.

Specifically for today (Thursday), the IMD sees the possibility of heavy rainfall for Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Kerala.

Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning, which marks the chaotic weather associated with monsoon transition would play out over large parts of East and Peninsular India on Thursday.

Areas likely getting hit on Thursday are Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan, Goa, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala.

Anticyclone in Bay

Wind-field projections by the IMD indicates that a cyclonic circulation might get some traction over the South-East Arabian Sea off the Karnataka coast over the next few days but may not quite go the distance to intensify.

The Climate Prediction Centre of the US National Weather Service said it might just be able to intensify a round and move away from the coast into the outer seas, but without touching off action in the Bay of Bengal.

A suitably located anticyclone with a band of easterlies to its southern semicircle would have been ideal, but the IMD sees twin anticyclones developing in the Bay ruling out this possibility for the moment.

Some semblance of order would be restored in the larger Bay of Bengal basin towards May 19 and 20 but the flows over Peninsular India and the Arabian Sea may not oblige still.

The US National Centres for Environment Prediction sees heavy rain along the West Coast from West Maharashtra down to Kerala during the week ending October 17, with core activity located around Sri Lanka .

Almost a similar forecast is shown to be valid during October 17 to 25, when the first organised weather system from the South-East Bay of Bengal may affect Peninsular India via Sri Lanka and the Gulf of Mannar.