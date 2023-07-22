Thousands of expatriate Indians living in the United States and Canada are making a beeline at grocery stores and retail chains to buy rice stocks after the Indian government banned the export of non-basmati white rice.

“Some stores are reporting a run on them after hundreds of Indians, particularly South Indians, are trying to a few bags of rice in panic buying of rice,” Anusha (name changed) told businessline.

“The (export ban) news triggered a frenzy. And all of us duly joined (the frenzy),” Gangadhar, an NRI living in the United States said.

The Centre banned the exports early this week to cool off the spiralling rice prices in the market and in the backdrop of a not-so-healthy progress of kharif sowings. The ban is also seen as an election-year move. Elections to five States and to Lok Sabha are due in the next six to nine months.

The move has triggered an instantaneous increase in prices of rice in global markets.

Social media is flooded with posts showing panic-stricken Indians muscling their way to buy rice stocks enough to last for likely prolonged rice imports from India.

NRIs from south India, who are fond of Sona Masuri variety of rice, are a worried lot. “It has caused panic. They are expecting a long pause for imports from India,” another Telugu NRI said, wishing anonymity.

Some NRIs took to social media criticising the panic buying of rice and run-ons on the retail stores to buy stocks. “They can’t hoard rice. They should think of others,” said an angry NRI.