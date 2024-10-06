The Telangana government’s decision to offer a ₹500 bonus per quintal of superfine paddy varieties has spurred a significant increase in the paddy area. Farmers are attracted by the promise of additional income, with the government anticipating that the paddy area will surpass the usual 23 lakh hectares for the kharif season. This upward trend is already evident, with the area reaching 26.50 lakh hectares compared to 21 lakh hectares at the same time last year.

While the government estimates the cost of this bonus to be in the range of ₹2,250-2,500 crore, farmers argue that the actual burden on the exchequer will be less than half of this amount. This discrepancy stems from differing estimates of the area under superfine varieties and their yield compared to other grades. The government expects to procure 91 lakh tonnes of paddy this year, with 45-50 lakh tonnes projected to be superfine varieties.

However, farmers contend that the area under superfine varieties is only 20 per cent of the total paddy area and that their yields are lower than those of Grade A and C paddy varieties.

The farmers, however, dispute the numbers concerning superfine varieties. They argue that the area under superfine varieties will be just 20 per cent of the total paddy area.

“The yields are lower in superfine varieties when you compare with Grade A and C paddy. You get up to 15-16 quintals as against up to 20 quintals in the other two categories,” a leader of Telangana Rythu Sangham points out.

According to farmers’ estimates, the burden on the exchequer will be less than half of the government’s estimates. They want the government to pay the bonus for all the produce, as promised by the ruling Congress party in its election manifesto.

Telangana Chief Minister Revant Reddy has assured smooth procurement of paddy across all districts through over 7,000 purchasing centres. He said the government was committed to ensuring efficient and transparent procurement, with strict measures against those who attempt to defraud farmers. Additionally, the government aims to credit the money from paddy sales to farmers’ accounts within 48 hours.

The Chief Minister has directed officials to take adequate precautions to prevent any irregularities in the procurement process, especially regarding the identification and verification of superfine varieties. He has emphasised the need for vigilance and strict adherence to quality standards to ensure that farmers receive fair compensation and to prevent any fraudulent activities.

