On the eve of 27th Climate Change Conference in Egypt, Praj Industries Limited (Praj) has announced entering into MoU with Egyptian Sugar and Integrated Industries Company (ESIIC). As part of this MoU, both parties will drive sustainable actions to combat the evils of climate change.

Industrial biotech company Praj and Egypt’s largest sugar company ESIIC will set up first and second generation ethanol projects in Egypt. Praj and ESIIC will develop infrastructure, help formulate policy framework, and create awareness etc. to mainstream Bioeconomy. Sugarcane bagasse and rice straw are envisaged to be feedstock for conceiving Egypt’s ethanol project.

Low-carbon ethanol produced from these plants will be supplied as feedstock for production of specialty chemical. This sustainable biochemical will reduce dependency on the chemicals derived from fossil route. Bioethanol supplied as chemical intermediate is based on a circular bioeconomy principle reducing the GHG emissions by recycling of carbon.

This tie-up is seen as a significant development at a time when calls for phasing out fossil-based resources and transition to renewable alternatives are gathering momentum during ongoing COP27 summit.

Welcoming this collaboration, General Essam El- Din EI-Bedewy, Chairman and Managing Director of ESIIC said in a statement, “We are happy to join hands with Praj, a global leader industrial biotech. We believe this partnership will help Egypt scale greater heights in bioeconomy. We endeavor to adopt to renewable alternatives to achieve carbon neutrality. Praj’s expertise in 2G ethanol space will benefit Egypt.”

Pramod Chaudhari, Founder Chairman, Praj Industries, said in a statement, “We are delighted to partner with ESIIC who are exploring use of ethanol beyond transportation application. To combat evils of climate change, harnessing cleaner greener technologies is an imperative as sustainable climate action. I am confident that, this partnership for furthering bioeconomy will accelerate energy transition as well as give boost to journey towards carbon neutrality.”

