The rubber and chemical sectors are expected to grow at 8-10 per cent in the next few years and will require a continuous supply of a large skilled workforce. There is a need to strengthen the skilling infrastructure with more centres of excellence, training institutions, connect with skill universities and ITIs to cater to the need, said KK Dwivedi, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

He was speaking at the annual awards ceremony of Rubber, Chemical and Petrochemical Skill Development Council (RCPSDC).

Recounting his first-hand experience of working closely with the rubber sector in Assam as Principal Secretary of the State, Dwivedi said there was an urgent need to equip the fast-growing rubber sector with skilled workforce both in tapping and processing.

By upskilling one of the largest segments of the economy comprising the rubber, chemical and petrochemical sectors, RCPSDC is best placed to be a driver of India’s economic growth. The government is taking rubber, chemical and petrochemical as a priority sector and is committed to creating an empowering ecosystem, he added.

Vinod Patkotwar, Chairman, RCPSDC emphasised the need to bring more scale to the skilling programmes in the country to fulfil the demand for a skilled workforce in India as well as in abroad.

Saif Mohammad, CEO, RCPSDC said, “RCPSDC has sterling achievements to its credit in its journey of last 10 years. Over 110 NSQF-aligned qualifications have been developed in the rubber, chemical and petrochemical sectors as building blocks of a robust ecosystem. Skill gap studies have been undertaken in 20 relevant States and Union Territories. Over 2.5 lakh have received training so far with successful outcomes.”

RCPSDC has forged 32 government tie-ups and 23 university collaborations in a unique industry-academia tie-up. Over 100 training partners have been affiliated. Over 1300 trainers besides over 650 assessors have been certified by RCPSDC. An interactive mobile app and job portal developed by RCPSDC is in service for the trainees, he said.

