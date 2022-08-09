SEA announces award winners for 2021-22

The Solvent Extractors’ Association (SEA) of India — which presents awards every year to the highest processors of oilcakes, rice bran, minor oilseeds, highest exporters of oilmeals, rice bran oil and coconut oil, groundnut oil; and highest producer of refined rice bran oil — has announced the winners for 2021-22. The awards will be presented in Agra on September 21.

Processors

Following are the winners in the category of highest processors:

Rice bran: Vaighai Agro Products Ltd, Madurai (Tamil Nadu); and Cethar Foods Pvt Ltd, Tiruchirapalli (Tamil Nadu).

Sunflower seed oilcake: Habib Solvex Pvt Ltd, Hiriyur (Karnataka); and MK Agrotech Pvt Ltd, Srirangapatna (Karnataka).

Rapeseed oilcake: Adani Wilmar Ltd, Ahmedabad (Gujarat); and Vijay Solvex Ltd, Alwar (Rajasthan).

Groundnut oilcake: Khedut Solvexp Pvt Ltd, Gondal (Gujarat); and Gurudev Enterprise, Upleta (Gujarat).

Salseed: Manorama Industries Ltd, Raipur (Chhattisgarh); and AAK India Pvt Ltd, Thane (Maharashtra).

Mango kernel: Manorama Industries Ltd, Raipur (Chhattisgarh).

Neemseed: Shri Ram Solvent Extractions Pvt Ltd, Jaspur (Uttaranchal).

Castorseed oilcake: Adani Wilmar Ltd, Ahmedabad (Gujarat); and Ihsedu Agrochem Pvt Ltd, Mumbai (Maharashtra).

Copra (coconut) oilcake: KSE Ltd, lrinjalakuda (Kerala).

Exporters

Following are the winners in the category of highest exporters:

Rice bran extraction: Radhashyam Industries Pvt Ltd, Kolkata (WB); and Hemraj Industries Pvt Ltd, Kolkata (WB).

Rapeseed extraction: DML Agro Trade Pvt Ltd, Rajkot (Gujarat); and Castorgirnar Industries Pvt Ltd, Junagadh (Gujarat).

Castorseed extraction: Maruti Agro Traders, Ahmedabad (Gujarat); and DML World Trade Pvt Ltd, Rajkot (Gujarat).

Groundnutseed extraction: Castorgirnar Industries Pvt Ltd, Junagadh (Gujarat); and Rajgor Proteins Ltd, Ahmedabad (Gujarat).

Sal oil (fats): Manorama Industries Ltd, Raipur (Chhattisgarh); and AAK India Pvt Ltd, Thane (Maharashtra).

Mango kernel oil (fats): Manorama Industries Ltd, Raipur (Chhattisgarh).

Kokum oil (fats): Manorama Industries Ltd, Raipur (Chhattisgarh).

Neemseed oil: PJ Margo Pvt Ltd, Bengaluru (Karnataka).

Ricebran oil: AP Organics Ltd, Dhuri (Punjab); and Ricela Health Foods Ltd, Dhuri (Punjab).

Coconut oil: Marico India Ltd, Mumbai (Maharashtra).

Groundnut oil: Vinay Industries Ltd, Junagadh (Gujarat); and Castorgirnar Industries Pvt Ltd, Junagadh (Gujarat).

Shri BK Goenka - SEA Award for Refined Rice Bran Oil Production – 2021-22: Ricela Health Foods Ltd, Dhuri (Punjab); AP Refinery Pvt Ltd, Ludhiana (Punjab); and Naga Hanuman Agro Oils Pvt Ltd, Eluru (AP).

The statement said that SEA has invited Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, as the chief guest for the awards ceremony. Sudhanshu Pandey, Secretary, Department of Food and Public Distribution, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and Manoj Ahuja, Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; and Musdalifah Machmud, Deputy II, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs, Government of Indonesia; will be the guests of honour.