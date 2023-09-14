The Soyabean Processors Association of India (SOPA) said on Thursday that the crop condition is normal after the recent widespread rains in most of the growing regions in the country. Further, the arrival of new soyabean crop this year is likely to be delayed by 10-15 days, and that SOPA doesn’t see a big damage to the crop as of now.

Teams of SOPA that carried out survey over a period of 10 days in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan, found out that on about 15 per cent of the total area, the long dry spell of 15 to 20 days resulted in moisture stress and some crop damage was possible in light and sandy soil. The normal yield may be affected in this area because of small grain size and poor pod formation.

Also the insects, pest and disease attack was seen in some areas in Madhya Pradesh, due to high temperature, which may cause some yield loss. Some of the major districts where minor crop damage was seen are Mandsour, Neemuch, Ratlam, Khandwa, Dewas, Khargone and Badwani in Madhya Pradesh, Kota, Pratapgarh, Baran and Jhhalawar in Rajasthan and Beed, Oshmanabad, Parbhani, Nanded, Akola, Amrawati, and Yewatmal in Maharashtra.

Total area under soyabean, per the Agriculture Ministry is 125.39 lakh hectares (lh) against last year’s 120.82 lh. There is an estimated six per cent inter-cropping, mostly in Maharashtra and the total actual area under soyabean, adjusted for inter-cropping works out to 122.35 lh, SOPA said.

Crop sown between June 20 and 25with early maturing varieties like JS.9560, JS.20-34, PS-1569, etc is in maturity stage and the yield in such areas is likely to be affected due to poor grain filling and small grain size.

“In conclusion, the overall actual area under soyabean is higher by 6.85 per cent compared with last year, after adjusting for inter-cropping. The overall condition of crop is normal and we do not see a big damage to the crop as of now. The arrival of new soyabean crop this year is likely be delayed by 10 to 15 days,” SOPA said in a statement. Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan have seen an increase in acreage this year.

