The monsoon has entered the last week of June with a a rain deficit for the country as a whole of just 1 per cent as on Monday, but it also hid significant individual deficits of 57 per cent in Vidarbha; 44 per cent in Telangana and Chhattisgarh; 43 per cent each in Arunachal Pradesh and Marathwada; 36 per cent in Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam; and 33 per cent in Telangana.

Other meteorological subdivisions with a deficit of more than 30 per cent included Assam and Meghalaya (35 per cent) and Lakshadweep (31 per cent) while Uttarakhand (23 per cent) and Bihar (26 per cent) followed next, India Meteorological Departmtn (IMD) said in updated rainfall statistics for the period of June 1 to 22.

Heavy rain for West MP

The IMD forecast extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over West Madhya Pradesh on both Monday and Tuesday as the monsoon continued to pour heavy over parts of Central India, including some of the areas currently nursing a deficit. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall may continue over Madhya Pradesh for next five days while it would be isolated heavy over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh for four days; and variously over Vidarbha; Jharkhand; and Odisha over next few days.

Monsoon northern limit

The IMD said extremely heavy lashed West Madhya Pradesh during 24 hours ending on Monday morning, while it was heavy to very heavy over North-Eastern States; Odisha; Bihar; East Uttar Pradesh; West Uttar Pradesh; West Madhya Pradesh; eastern Gujarat; Saurashtra and Kutch; and Konkan and Goa, and heavy at a few places over the rest parts of the country.

The northern limit of monsoon continued to pass through Jaipur, Agra, Rampur, Dehradun, Shimla, Pathankot, and Jammu on Monday. Conditions are favourable for its further advance to some parts of Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi; some more parts of Rajasthan and Punjab; remaining parts of West Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu during next two days.

Next burst over Bay

The next burst of activity in the form of a low-pressure area is awaited over north-west Bay of Bengal, which on Monday threw up mixed prospects as seen in numerical model predictions. Area of interest would likely be Monday’s cyclonic circulation over west-central and adjoining north-west Bay of Bengal off north Coastal Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha.

Monsoon trough

A counterpart circulation hovered over central parts of south Uttar Pradesh, with a trough extending from it to north-west Bay across north-east Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and north Odisha. With right attributes and a proper ecosystem evolving over time, these could likely set up a crucial land-based monsoon trough wherein the monsoon could enhance its play next.

Low-pressure area

Numerical predictions as of Monday indicate a low-pressure area in the making from last few days of the month (June), slightly delayed and less intense in activity than previously forecast, and evolving further into the first few days of July. Climate Forecast System model of the US predicts heaviest of rain to concentrate over Rajasthan, Punjab and Gujarat until July 2.

Published on June 23, 2025