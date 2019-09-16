Spices Prices

as on : 16-09-2019 03:52:06 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BlackPepper
Payyannur(Ker)0.623.3314.013000030500-7.69
Perumbavoor(Ker)0.60NC17.1033000330001.54
CorrianderSeed
Bangalore(Kar)54.008418.00100001100014.29
Kota(Raj)31.50-50.931107.705000530017.65
Rajkot(Guj)5.50-451155.305400499027.06
Howly(ASM)3.00NC21.006200610072.22
Aklera(Raj)1.40-3.405700-17.53
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Rajkot(Guj)60.00502533.601440015100-15.29
Tharad(Guj)23.703.04195.701317514820-19.54
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)9.90-40.361298.201337514200-18.94
Jodhpur(Grain)(Bhagat Ki Kothi)(Raj)8.20645.4523.101440014280-
Chotila(Guj)3.5016.6763.82155001550029.17
Thara(Guj)3.18-8.6265.641435515050-17.38
Sami(Guj)2.5066.6751.401387514375-22.27
DryChillies
Dhing(ASM)380.0026.671860.00102508000-
Bangalore(Kar)45.00104.55313.001650015250NC
Alappuzha(Ker)2.00-6023.00136001360020.35
Garlic
Bangalore(Kar)331.0055.42495.0068506450132.20
Pune(Mah)103.00202.945000.00115005000360.00
Dhing(ASM)100.0066.67576.00115008500-
Pune(Mah)66.0094.125000.0050005000100.00
Solan(HP)65.3051.51215.601200012000140.00
Varanasi(F&V)(UP)30.00-14.29520.0069005900152.75
Barhaj(UP)22.004.762514.0054005390-
Awagarh(UP)20.0066.67213.0051005000-
Kohima(Nag)15.00-6.2594.0058005700-
Sandila(UP)15.007.14344.8033003200164.00
Lucknow(UP)14.00-22.22705.0072507000190.00
Tanda Urmur(UP)10.0033.33425.8075007500-
Jabalpur(F&V)(MP)9.00-9.001200--
Aliganj(UP)9.00NC272.0031003300-
Katwa(WB)7.5015.38204.001520016000145.16
Etawah(UP)6.00-5067.3085006500-
Kopaganj(UP)5.505.77153.9063006100186.36
Tamkuhi Road(UP)5.50-9.84335.903800380072.73
Indore(F&V)(MP)5.00-5.0010000--
Ballia(UP)5.002547.0064006310184.44
Bewar(UP)5.00NC60.6039003800188.89
Badayoun(UP)3.50-12.5102.6048004810152.63
Thanesar(Har)3.00-8018.0070003500-
Allahabad(UP)3.00-14.2996.0068606900182.89
Chandausi(UP)3.00-3.004810--
Mirzapur(UP)3.00-33.33350.0065606410159.29
Agra(UP)3.00-25583.5053005350154.81
Manendragarh(Cht)2.50-2.502000--
Basti(UP)2.50-7.4182.1062406130168.97
Devariya(UP)2.2083.33167.3066006320198.64
Ratnagiri (Nachane)(Mah)2.00NC19.0065008500-7.14
Bareilly(UP)2.00-37.569.704850472088.35
Phagwara(Pun)1.90216.6787.80450047495.88
Jhansi(UP)1.80-2879.4055805580-
Sahiyapur(UP)1.80-10130.4062606100205.37
Golagokarnath(UP)1.8028.5795.804820478072.14
Kalimpong(WB)1.80-18.1812.80380038008.57
Hardoi(UP)1.60-15.793.5053205310-
Shillong(Meh)1.50-57.1465.509500800018.75
Robertsganj(UP)1.5087.548.2059505900230.56
Partaval(UP)1.50-258.9061505850156.25
Barabanki(UP)1.20-2059.3071006950158.18
Haldwani(Utr)1.10-70.2713.0031003378-18.42
Palakkad(Ker)1.00-505.001560015100239.13
Shrirampur(Mah)1.00-5045.0070006000351.61
Faizabad(UP)1.00-71.435.5082007800-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.00NC53.5062206250153.88
Gopiganj(UP)0.90-77.513.5070007000-
Unnao(UP)0.8033.337.1058006200246.27
Ajuha(UP)0.80-33.3321.2059505900-
Balrampur(UP)0.80-33.3314.9068006500-
Dadri(UP)0.80-46.674.3046504200-
Paliakala(UP)0.80-11.1112.6049504885-
Perumbavoor(Ker)0.7016.6724.00230002300064.29
Kosikalan(UP)0.70-5056.6068005600-
Naanpara(UP)0.7016.6746.8072007000188.00
Koduvayoor(Ker)0.60-14.2911.201950013500490.91
Azamgarh(UP)0.60-40106.8063506150136.94
Gadaura(UP)0.60-4052.804400440081.82
Jayas(UP)0.60-2516.8040004000127.27
MethiSeeds
Bangalore(Kar)22.00-29.03140.006750645022.73
Rajkot(Guj)5.70-8.06231.30350037057.69
Jaipur(Grain)(Chandpole)(Raj)2.00233.339.2346004600-
Pepperungarbled
Kuttoor(Ker)1.30NC33.603180031800-10.17
Turmeric
Erode(TN)42.465.419274.8959445961-0.93
Salem(TN)21.06268.18483.0272106200-
Duggirala(AP)17.63-40.3494.3651505400-14.32
Perundurai(TN)2.00-93.332184.2456396178-13.90
Bangalore(Kar)1.00-66.6732.0010500111504.48
ChiliRed
Udaipura(Raj)5.3035.923.601100011000-
Palakkad(Ker)1.00-5036.00158001610049.06
Jaipur(Grain)(Chandpole)(Raj)0.79-80.92144.801125010750-
Koduvayoor(Ker)0.60NC18.00133001530023.15
Published on September 16, 2019
TOPICS
spices and condiments