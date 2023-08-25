With warehouses and rice mills brimming with rice stocks, the Telangana government has called for global e-tenders for the sale of 25 lakh tonnes of rice from the 2022-23 season. To be offered on an as-is-where-is basis, the sale will be held in six lots — five lots with four lakh tonnes each, and the sixth with five lakh tonnes.

The auction process will be held on Telangana’s e-tender platform, which will provide details of the rice stocks lying in various godowns across the State.

The e-tender requires a bidder to have an annual turnover of ₹1,000 crore over the last three years. The networth of the bidder should not be less than ₹100 crore.

Rice millers in the State, however, are miffed as the eligibility criteria set for the e-auction keep them away from the process. The evaluation and finalisation of bids received shall be made based on the the highest price quoted by the bidders. The pre-bidding EMD (earnest money deposit) has put at ₹23.40 crore for each of the five lots of four lakh tonnes, and ₹29.25 crore for the sixth lot with five lakh tonnes.

The government has started accepting the bids from Thursday (August 24-8-23). The last date for submission of bids is September 8, 2023, the same day technical bids would be opened. This will be followed by the opening of financial bids and the forward auction will take place on September 11.

Pre-bid meet

The State Civil Supplies Department will hold a pre-bid meeting on August 28 to clarify doubts, if any, of prospective bidders.

The State procured about 65 lakh tonnes (lt) of paddy in the rabi season 2022-23 by spending about ₹14,000 crore. With the Union Government insisting that it would take only raw rice (not parboiled rice as was the practice till two seasons ago), the State is saddled with huge stocks.

Though the production of paddy went up by six times to 3 crore tonnes annually, the milling capacities remained almost the same. As a result, the mills are constrained to mill the paddy procured by the government, leaving lakhs of tonnes of paddy unmilled and lying at the mills and godowns. The millers are not very proactive in milling the rabi paddy as they would get less rice because of the brittleness of the rabi grain due to the exposure to excessive summer temperatures. They wanted the government to pay more to compensate for the losses.

That the Union Government refused to procure about 4 four lakh tonnes from the 2021-22 season (for not meeting the deadlines that were already extended more than once) shows the enormity of the problem.

With the kharif season having arrived , the State Government would like to free the rice mills and godowns of the stocks so that they would have enough storage for the kharif arrivals.

Keeping in view the milling challenges, the State Government has decided to increase the milling capacities and appoint a Cabinet Sub-Committee to study the issue and suggest ways to ramp up the mills.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit