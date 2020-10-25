Telangana to triple area under redgram to 25 lakh acres

As new projects bring in additional irrigation facilities, the Telangana government is planning to triple the redgram acreage to 20-25 lakh acres.

The State, which traditionally grows redgram on about 7.60 lakh acres in the kharif, had increased the acreage to 10.76 lakh acres in the last kharif.

Redgram is one of the three major crops that the State is focusing on under the maiden Regulated Cropping plan this year. The State has asked farmers to grow cotton on 60 lakh acres, paddy on 50 lakh acres and regram on 10 lakh acres. Redgram is not a rabi crop in the State.

At a recent review meeting, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao wanted the farmers to cash in on the additional irrigation facilities and increase the redgram acreage to tap its potential in the market.

Oil palm focus

The State is also planning to increase the oil palm acreage to 12 lakh acres from the current 45,000 acres.

Recently, the Oil Palm Developers and Processors' Association pegged the potential for the edible oil crop in the state at 7 lakh acres. It pointed out that the plantation crop can be grown in 25 districts. It is currently grown in the four districts of Nalgonda, Suryapet, Khammam and Bhadradri.

The State, which consumes about 4 lakh tonnes of edible oil, produces 30,000 tonnes of crude palm oil. The association felt the state could become surplus in oil palm production if it fully taps its potential.

“Farmers in the State are habituated to cultivating only a few crops. This practice should change. Farmers should cultivate crops that have substantial demand in the market,” the Chief Minister pointed out in a recent review meeting.

“Red chilli, turmeric, pulses and vegetables should be grown in 15 lakh acres,” he said.

The Chief Minister asked the officials of the Agriculture Department to advise the farmers on what crops to grow based on the availability of water and soil fertility.

“With the construction of the Kaleswaram project on the Godavari river, and other projects, as many as 24 districts have become fertile. Undivided Mahboobnagar, Rangareddy and Nalgonda districts will benefit from the irrigation projects built on the river Krishna,” he said.