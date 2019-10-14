Thunderstorms tear apart skies as the countdown to N-E monsoon on

Thunderstorms tore the skies apart over Peninsular India and adjoining South Peninsula during the eight hours ending this (Monday) morning as India Met Department (IMD) declared the countdown for the North-East monsoon.

Isolated places over Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan & Goa, Chhattisgarh and Odisha have variously received thundershowers accompanied by lightning during this period.

Wind direction changes

India Met Department (IMD) has announced that the North-East monsoon may arrive within the next three to four days (around Thursday), after breaking shackles imposed on it by recent and away-going super typhoon 'Hagibis.'

In fact, the winds have started reversing from being westerly (South-West monsoon) to easterly (North-East monsoon) at the surface and low-level winds southeastern parts of Peninsular India (mainly along the Tamil Nadu coast).

The easterly wind regime is expected to strengthen during the next few before they precipitate the North-East monsoon over Tamil Nadu, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, parts of Karnataka and Kerala.

Unlike past few years, these areas enjoy a position of comfort concerning reservoir/storage levels after a successful run of the preceding South-West monsoon, delivering normal to above normal rainfall.

Most weather models, including those tracked by the South Asian Climate Outlook Forum 2019 that met in Thiruvananthapuram, have favoured a normal to above normal outlook for this year's North-East monsoon.

The IMD is expected to come out with its own assessment of the season in the next few days even as Sri Lanka to the immediate South sees slightly above normal for the island nation except the northern parts.

Weather systems

Also, unlike in the past, the IMD has not yet indicated any sign of a low-pressure area/depression to either side of the peninsula (the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal) to herald the arrival of the season this year.

But its wind-profile projections show a build-up from the South-East Bay of Bengal and the adjoining East-Indian Ocean over the next few days eyeing the North-East Sri Lankan and Gulf of Mannar/South-East Tamil Nadu coast.

It resembles an easterly wave, which is a fast-moving low-pressure wave across the Bay of Bengal and are frequent during the Northeast monsoon, but which are known to travel along a straight line.

Some of the 'rain heads' packing the wave have gone on in the past to become low-pressure areas, depressions, even cyclones. But no such intensified form of weather is being forecast this time around.

The Climate Prediction Centre of the US National Weather Service has indicated the possibility of the North-West Pacific regaining some of its mojo lost to erstwhile away-going super typhoon 'Hagibis' that devastated the East Coast of Japan.

It also suggests the possibility of the system moving in a monsoon-friendly westward direction over the next eight to 12 days, likely hitting the Philippines and a remnant heading into the South China Sea and later into the Bay of Bengal.

These are initial forecasts yet and need to be verified with what happens in real-time over the ground to know implications for the progress of the Bay of Bengal and by extension to the North-East monsoon.