TNAU to be awarded NAHEP project

The Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) is among the five State agricultural universities that have been granted the Institutional Development Plan under the National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP) for a period of three years from 2019-20.

The total outlay for the project is ₹30 crore, and ICAR (Indian Council of Agricultural Research) is the implementing body.

The NAHEP was first implemented by ICAR in 2017-18. Since TNAU did not have ICAR accreditation for UG programmes and colleges during 2017-18, it was not able to get this project in the first year of implementation.

After assuming office as Vice-Chancellor, N Kumar began fulfilling the criteria for accreditation. With the accreditation in place, the university was able to compete at the national level (among 64 State Agricultural Universities) to get this project.

TNAU said in a release that the project would be implemented in nine colleges of TNAU, covering six UG programmes.

During the project period, the scientists and students of TNAU would be able to learn and exchange researchable ideas and issues with foreign universities. The exercise is aimed at improving the employability of TNAU graduates.