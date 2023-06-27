Yara India, a subsidiary of Yara International, announced it recently overhauled its manufacturing unit in Babrala, Uttar Pradesh, to reduce the plant’s specific energy consumption below 5 gigacalories per metric tonne (Gcal/MT) of urea, making it one of the most sustainable urea manufacturing plants in India and its global network.

Yara, which acquired the plant from Tata Chemicals in 2018, said it has been able to lower the specific energy consumption from 5.18 Gcal/MT urea to 4.95 Gcal/MT urea. This corresponds to a 5 per cent decrease in emissions, equivalent to annual decrease of about 70,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide.

By adhering to the 7Rs of sustainability, the Babrala site — which annually produces 1.2 million tonnes of urea — achieved energy efficiency, specific water consumption, effluent generation, and greenhouse gas emission reduction, making ita trailblazer in the urea manufacturing industry in India, the company said.

Sanjiv Kanwar, Managing Director, Yara South Asia, said, “We take immense pride in our newly renovated Babrala plant, which now has taken its position among the leading sustainable manufacturing facilities in the country. The unit embodies sustainability, with health, environment, safety, and quality as its key pillars. It has played a pivotal role in driving economic growth by creating employment opportunities through collaborations with local stakeholders and suppliers. We strive to set industry benchmarks by adopting the highest level of environmental responsibility and employing cutting-edge technologies for sustainable operations. Our continuous growth efforts at Babrala align with our global commitment to responsibly nourish the world and safeguard our planet while uplifting the local community towards the nature positive food future.”