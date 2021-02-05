Bahrain, India clean-energy working group pushes for enhanced private sector cooperation

India and Bahrain have agreed to raise engagement in renewable energy capacity building and focus on cooperation between their governments as well as the private sector, particularly in the field of solar, wind and clean hydrogen.

The Joint Working Group in the field of Renewable Energy between India and the Kingdom of Bahrain met virtually on Thursday, according to a statement from the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy.

The Indian delegation was led by Dinesh Dayanand Jagdale, Joint Secretary in the Ministry, while the Bahraini delegation was led by Abdul Hussain bin Ali Mirza, President of Sustainable Energy Authority. Piyush Srivastava, Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of Bahrain, also participated in the meeting.

“Both sides agreed to forging deeper engagement in capacity building and focused cooperation between concerned agencies as well as private sector of the two countries in this sector, particularly in the field of solar, wind and clean hydrogen,” the Ministry said.

India and Bahrain signed a memorandum of understanding in July 2018 for promoting bilateral cooperation in renewable energy. During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Gulf nation, the two nations also signed an MoU to collaborate through the International Solar Alliance.