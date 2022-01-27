Union Budget to miss the flavour of ‘Halwa’

Final preparations for presentation of the Union Budget begun without traditional ‘Halwa’ ceremony. The budget will be presented on February 1.

‘Halwa’ ceremony marks the beginning of printing of set of budget documents. However, a statement issued by the Finance Ministry on Thursday said: “To mark the final stage of the Union Budget making process, sweets were provided to the core staff due to undergo ’lock-in’ at their workplaces, instead of a customary Halwa ceremony every year in view of the prevailing pandemic situation and the need to observe health safety protocols.”

It is not known that when the ceremony begun but rationale has been that good work begin with offering of something sweet and traditionally ‘Halwa’ has been prepared in the North Block, the building on Raisina Hills houses Finance Ministry, and served to all those who are involved in printing of budget documents. Though, since last year very limited number of budget set, comprising of 14 documents, are being printed, still the system of ‘lock-in’ of staff inside the press in the North Block is being followed in full. Last year, ‘Halwa’ ceremony did take place.

To maintain the secrecy of Budget, there is a ‘lock-in’ of the officials, staff involved in making the Budget. Budget Press, situated inside North Block, houses all officials in the period leading up to the presentation of the Union Budget. These officers and staff will come in contact with their near and dear ones only after the Budget is presented by the Union Finance Minister in the Parliament.

Paperless budget

The statement also said that, the budget will be presented in paperless form, for the second year in succession. Last year, a ‘Mobile App’ was launched for hassle-free access of Budget documents by Members of Parliament (MPs) and the general public.

The Union Budget 2022-23 will also be available on the Mobile App after the process of Budget presentation has been completed on February 1 in the Parliament, the statement said.

The mobile App allows complete access to 14 Union Budget documents, including the Budget Speech, Annual Financial Statement , Demand for Grants (DG), Finance Bill etc. as prescribed by the Constitution. The mobile app is bilingual (English & Hindi) and is available on both Android and iOS platforms.

The App can also be downloaded from the Union Budget Web Portal ( www.indiabudget.gov.in ). The budget documents will also be available for download by the general public on Union Budget Web Portal ( www.indiabudget.gov.in ).