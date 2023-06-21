Competition Commission of India’s new Chairperson Ravneet Kaur had her task cut out when she assumed charge at the helm of the competition regulator last month, almost seven months after erstwhile CCI Chief demitted office.

In an interview with businessline, nearly a month since assuming charge, Kaur shares her thoughts on immediate priorities and way forward for the regulator.

Q What are your immediate priorities at CCI going to be?

Since assuming charge as the chairperson of CCI, I have undertaken detailed review of the functioning of the CCI so as to ensure smooth transition and continuity in the functioning of the Commission and expedite the adjudicatory process. The process of framing of Regulations with a view to operationalise the provisions of the Competition Amendment Act, 2023 is underway.

The Commission would also start discharging the Anti-Profiteering mandate that has been transferred to the CCI from erstwhile National Anti Profiteering Authority.

Q What type of positive changes would you like to see in the functioning of the CCI so as to further enhance its global standing?

Over the years, CCI has established itself as an efficient and responsive market regulator. To further enhance its standing, the focus will be on faster disposal of cases, transparency and predictability in terms of processes as well as decisions.

Further, the aim is to consult stakeholders to better understand their perspective. We would also engage with Competition authorities around the world with a view to adopt the best practices within our statutory architecture.

Q The CCI has recently made lots of interventions in digital markets. What will be your agenda on this front?

The CCI aims to continue to protect the interests of consumers and promote fair competition in digital markets. While we will refrain from making unnecessary interventions, we will certainly not refrain from taking the necessary steps as required. Our ultimate aim is to ensure that innovation is not stifled and that the markets remain contestable and competitive.

Q In the absence of a quorum earlier, there has been a lot of pendency at the CCI. How do you plan to tackle this?

There has been some pendency caused by the absence of a quorum which needs to be addressed on priority. Therefore, my endeavour as Chairperson of CCI would be to expedite hearings and decisions in a fair and timely manner.

We are in the process of identifying and prioritising work that needs immediate attention with a view to clear the backlog. I may mention that the Commission has already resumed its full functioning.

Q Lot of cases have also accumulated at the NAA front. How do you plan to handle them?

The pendency of cases with erstwhile NAA has been reviewed. Since the quorum is now complete, these cases will be taken up for consideration and disposal.

Q Industry is keenly awaiting regulations for various new features of competition. When do you plan to roll them out?

We are actively working on these regulations. I can assure you that any proposed regulations will be comprehensive and will take into account the perspective of various stakeholders. The draft of the regulations will be out for public consultation very soon.

Q When is the Committee on Digital Competition Law likely to submit its report? What are your views on India needing an ex-ante framework to regulate Big Tech?