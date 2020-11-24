Economy

Centre clears 7 projects under agro-processing cluster scheme

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on November 24, 2020 Published on November 24, 2020

The Central government has approved seven proposals with a total project cost of ₹234.68 crore including grants-in-aid of ₹60.87 crore under the Agro-Processing Cluster scheme.

Union Minister of Food Processing Industries Narendra Singh Tomar, chaired the IMAC meeting which approved these projects under the Scheme for Creation of Infrastructure for Agro-Processing Cluster of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana.

These projects are located in Meghalaya, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra. “These projects will leverage private investment of ₹173.81 crore and are expected to generate employment for 7,750 persons,” the official statement added.

