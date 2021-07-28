Commercial, industrial rooftop solar segment set to increase, become more cost-effective

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
The rate of rooftop solar capacity addition by commercial and industrial (C&I) consumers in India is expected to accelerate this year, as new and innovative solar technology solutions provide opportunities for businesses to save on electricity costs and contribute to corporate renewable energy targets.
According to a new report by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) and JMK Research, the C&I segment, which represents about three-quarters of India’s rooftop solar market, is expected to add 1,875 megawatts (MW) of new capacity in 2021, an in
Should you go for rooftop solar power?
“Adoption of onsite solar solutions is the low hanging fruit for consumers that want to optimise their electricity costs or increase their procurement of renewable power,” says Vibhuti Garg, Energy Economist and Lead India at IEEFA.
“The pandemic has increased the price sensitivity of C&I consumers who already pay higher tariffs to cross-subsidise agricultural and residential consumers. Saving on electricity costs is absolutely critical for them.
“Solar module and battery prices have already fallen, and with the government’s new production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme to boost domestic solar manufacturing, solar technology prices are expected to drop even further.”
The goofed-up story of rooftop solar
Other factors expected to boost uptake of rooftop solar by C&I consumers are more accessible financing options and corporates wanting to switch to 100 per cent renewable energy to meet their RE100 commitments.
The solar space is witness to adoption of larger-sized, wafer-based modules that allow higher power output of more than 500 kilowatts peak (kWp); bifacial modules that produce power from both sides of the panel; battery storage; integration of solar PV with electric vehicle charging stations; and building integrated photovoltaics.
Lead author Jyoti Gulia, founder of JMK Research, says, “Some of these solutions, such as higher-wattage modules and bifacial modules, offer considerable value-addition in terms of energy generation.”
“As identified in the report’s case studies, bifacial modules increase total energy generation by 4-5 per cent compared with a project equipped with monofacial modules, and so reduce the levelised cost of energy (LCOE),” says Gulia.
With battery prices expected to fall dramatically to $100/kWh by 2023, solar+battery storage rooftop projects are also likely to pick up pace.
There is also a huge opportunity for rooftop solar+Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) to replace diesel gensets, which represent 90 gigawatts (GW) of aggregate capacity in behind-the-meter applications in India.
IEEFA’s distributed energy resources specialist Dr Gabrielle Kuiper says “Government policy initiatives are already boosting the adoption of EVs. Combining rooftop solar with storage and EVs is a cost-effective solution.”
“And building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) presents an attractive long-term opportunity for corporates that are planning to set up new commercial buildings and offices in India.”
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Take your pick from the top retirement funds. Toppers in aggressive and conservative hybrid, and flexi-cap ...
EBITDA missed expectations, but performance is expected to improve going ahead
The Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and have paused at the upper band. Stay alert
Performance depends on successful identification of stage of business cycle and portfolio allocation
Vaasanthi’s latest biography pieces together Rajinikanth’s personal and political journey: From his beedi ...
Over 63 years after its release, an author traces down Parama Bhattaraka, the impish child actor in one of ...
Several Indians made their debut at the Olympics when they were in their teens — the youngest was just 11
All eyes are on the Olympics, but away from the glare in England, a new format tournament threatens to disrupt ...
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...