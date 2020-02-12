Cooking gas price hiked by an average ₹146.38 a cylinder across metros

A steep hike in cooking gas price was announced on Wednesday, with the cost of a 14.2 kg unsubsidised domestic LPG cylinder being raised to ₹858.50 in the national capital.

On an average, cooking gas price has been raised by ₹146.38 a cylinder across the metros.

The subsidy on cooking gas has also been raised to maintain the effective price of LPG cylinders for recipients. The subsidy outgo to domestic consumers has been doubled from around ₹150 a cylinder to almost ₹300. This has been done to ensure that consumers continue to pay around ₹550 to ₹570 a cylinder for cooking gas across the country.

Till now, petroleum product prices have been revised at the beginning of every month. But it appears that the public sector oil marketing companies shied away from hiking prices in the light of the Assembly elections in Delhi.

Steep hike in cooking gas price across the country

Metro Price effective February 12 for 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder (unsubsidised) Price effective January 1 for 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder (unsubsidised) LPG price hike per 14.2 kg LPG cylinder (unsubsidised) Delhi ₹858.50 ₹714 ₹144.50 Kolkata ₹896.00 ₹747 ₹149.00 Mumbai ₹829.50 ₹684.50 ₹145.00 Chennai ₹881.00 ₹734 ₹147.00 Average hike ₹146.38

Source: IndianOil