DST comes out with dashboard to monitor utilisation of fund countrywide

Department of Science and Technology (DST) has come out with a dash board to monitor utilisation of fund countrywide. It also has feedback mechanism to ensure effective implementation of projects, schemes, scholarships and fellowships funded by DST.

Minister of State (Independent Charge) Jitendra Singh unveiled the dashboard on Thursday. “It contains every single minute detail of over ₹20,000 crore disbursed by DST to 2,768 Agencies in 35 States/UTs in the last five years,” he said while making the need of a Common Dashboard for all Science Ministries and Departments in near future.

Reformative measures

He said that through the Dashboard, details of each of the schemes and programmes for any group in every State can be accessed on a real time basis and remedial measures, if any, can be taken promptly. He said, impact analysis of the schemes and scholarships both age wise and gender wise for SC/ST/OBCs and General Castes is embedded in the Dashboard for suggesting reformative measures to states, if any.

“Dashboard is an institutional mechanism of the DST to drive the process of building, harnessing as well as augmenting and monitoring the statistical and data analytical capabilities of the Department,” he said. Though this dashboard is in compliance with the directives of NITI Aayog issued in February 2021, however, the Minister pointed out that DST had established a similar setup — Data Management Cell with the same objectives in January, 2019.

Opportunity for budding scientists

Earlier Secretary of DST, S Chandrasekhar said, Data and Strategy Unit (DSU) is assisted by an Expert Advisory Group consisting of eminent data scientists from academia, public and private sector institutions. DSU also provides opportunities to budding data scientists by engaging them as interns. Apart from data analysis and creating dashboards, Data DSU is also engaged in creating awareness on data by organising training programmes and workshops.

DSU also invites eminent data scientists and data champions for lectures and interactions with the scientists, data officers and other officials of DST. A weekly thematic poster on the schemes/programmes of DST and on S&T topics in general with a QR code of the related dashboard is placed on important sites of Technology Bhawan to keep the Scientists and other officials aware of the schemes in an interactive way.