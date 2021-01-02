Economy

E-way bill generation touched 6.42 crore in December, e-invoicing recorded over 6 crore IRN

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on January 02, 2021 Published on January 02, 2021

The Government on Saturday said over 6 crore Invoice Reference Numbers (IRN) generated under e-Invoicing system. At the same time e way bill generation touched 6.42 crore in December.

e-Invoicing essentially involves reporting details of specified GST documents to a government-notified portal and obtaining a reference number. Earlier it was mandatory for businesses with Rs 500 crore annual turnover, now from January 1, it is mandatory for business with annual turnover of Rs 100 crore.

An e-Way bill is a kind of electronic challan which shows that tax has been fully paid before goods are moved from one place to other, within the State (intra-State) or outside the State (inter-State). It is required for carrying any consignment of goods of value exceeding Rs 50,000. This threshold can be higher for intra-State activities.

In a statement, the Government said that GST e-invoice system completed journey of 3 months. It enabled more than 37000 tax payers to generate more than 1680 Lakh Invoice Reference Numbers (IRNs) from the NIC (National Informatics Centre) developed e-Invoice system.

Starting with 4.95 crore during October, generation of e-Invoice has increased to 5.89 crore in November and 6.03 crore in December. The Government claims the response of the system is good and generation of IRNs is hassle-free during this period. However, there have been common errors such as repeated requests on same document number, simultaneous requests on same document number, requests with validation or calculation errors etc. Proactive measures taken by NIC Help desk, including communication with tax payers about the issues through mails and telephonic calls and suggestion of corrective measures, has facilitated in bringing the errors down. NIC has also started sending the daily update to the generators of IRN about the number and value of the IRN generated by him/her, the statement said.

Keeping requirements of small tax payers in view, NIC has developed the offline Excel based IRN preparation and printing tool, called as NIC-GePP tool for the small tax payers. This application will allow the tax payers to enter the invoice details, prepare the file to upload on NIC IRN portal, download the IRN with QR code and print the e-invoice with QR code.

Meanwhile, e-way bill generation from the NIC (National Informatics Centre) developed e-way bill system was also highest during September to December 2020 compared to same months of previous years. Higher generation of e way bills mean more movements of tax paid goods. This shows recovery in economy and help in higher collection of taxes.

Progress

e-Invoice

(In crore)

e-Way bill generation

(In crore)

Month

Generation

 

September

October

November

December

October

4.95

2018

4.81

5.35

4.5

4.99

November

5.89

2019

5.24

5.28

5.33

5.53

December

6.03

2020

5.74

6.41

5.77

6.42

road transport
economy (general)
E-WAY Bill
