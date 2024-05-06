The European Commission will hold dialogue with its civil society representatives on recent developments in the EU’s trade relations with India, particularly the state of play of negotiations for the proposed India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA), in a virtual meeting later this month.

“The meeting offers an opportunity for an exchange of views with civil society organisations (CSOs) on the EU’s trade policy with India and its future,” according to the EC.

The meeting, scheduled on May 22, is important as the EU has been actively taking inputs from its civil society for its FTAs, especially for the `trade and sustainability’ chapters that includes labour and environment. Civil society in the EU has also been active in pursuing issues related to IPRs and access to medicine as well as health.

“The EU is keen to conclude its FTA with India soon, possibly by the year-end. Consultation with the civil society will help the bloc in firming up its offers and requests in several areas,” a source tracking the matter told businessline.

Milestones in negotiations

The seventh round of the India-EU negotiations were completed in February 2024 and the eight rounds will take place in Brussels soon. “In the interim, the two sides are meeting inter-sessionally through virtual modes,” the source said.

The proposed India-EU FTA has over 20 chapters. Apart from goods and services, some areas covered include digital trade, government procurement, IP, State-Owned Enterprises, SMEs, energy and raw materials and good regulatory practices. It also includes a chapter on trade and sustainable development which comprises environment, labour, gender equality.

CSOs, including French-origin MSF or Doctors Without Borders, have been playing a significant role in spreading awareness amongst people about the impact of some of the trade pacts being negotiated at the bilateral or multilateral levels.

Last year, the Centre for Financial Accountability, with support from the Rosa Luxembourg Rosa-Luxemburg-Stiftung, had organised a civil society dialogue in India on the India-EU FTA. It was also attended by a member of the European Parliament.

Overcoming challenges

CSOs participating in the dialogue gave their inputs in a number of areas including digital trade, government procurement, health sector and IPRs.

The FTA talks between India and the EU, first launched in 2007, reached a stalemate in 2013 over issues such as market access for specific goods, specifically automobiles and wines & spirits.

The EU also wanted commitments in opening up of financial services including banking and insurance and also retail trade, that India was not very comfortable with. The talks resumed in 2022 and have been progressing steadily then.