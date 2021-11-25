ESIC scheme adds 13.37 lakh new members in September 2021

Around 13.37 lakh new members joined the ESIC-run social security scheme in September this year as against 13.42 lakh in the previous month, official data showed on Thursday, giving a perspective on formal sector employment in the country.

The latest data is part of a report released by National Statistical Office (NSO).

Gross new enrolments

Gross new enrolments with Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) were 10.76 lakh in April, 8.90 lakh in May, 10.65 lakh in June, 13.40 lakh in July and 13.42 lakh in August this year, the latest data showed.