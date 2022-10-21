The Finance Ministry on Friday extended the due date for filing GSTR 3B by one day because of a technical glitch. Now, the form can be filed till October 21.. The return shows what is the actual GST payout by an assessee after deducting Input Tax Credit (ITC) from gross tax liability.

“The GST Implementation Committee of the GST Council has approved extension of the due date of filing GSTR-3B return for the month of September 2022, for monthly filers, from October 20, 2022 to October 21, 2022,” the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Custom (CBIC) said in a tweet. Further, it said, a notification would be issued soon.

On Thursday, GSTN said taxpayers had reported that the portal was slow . Technical teams were working to resolve the issue. An incident report had been sent to CBIC to consider an extension in the return filing dates.

Form GSTR-3B is a simplified summary return that taxpayers file to declare their summary GST liabilities for a particular tax period and to discharge these liabilities. A normal taxpayer has to file Form GSTR-3B returns for every tax period.

For monthly filers, the due date for filing is the 20th day of the month following the month (tax period) for which the return pertains. For quarterly filers, the due date for filing of the form as notified for different states/UTs is the 22nd and 24th day of the month following the quarter for which the return pertains. However, the due date for filing Form GSTR-3B can be extended by the Government through notification.

Based on GSTR3B, government shows how much it has collected through GST in a month.

