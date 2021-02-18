Hatsun Agro opens 2,500 HAP Daily outlet in AP

Hatsun Agro Product (HAP) on Thursday said that it has built India’s largest retail network with 3,600 outlets present across 11 States, according to a company press release.

HAP inaugurated its 2,500th HAP Daily outlet for milk and curd distribution in Sattenapalle Town, Guntur District, AP and 151st Ibaco outlet in Bhimavaram, Andhra Pradesh. This together with 949 outlets of HAP Daily (icecream retail and distribution) and Oyalo outlets for pizzas and snacks, makes Hatsun Agro Product the owner of the largest retail brand network in India with more than 3,600 franchisee run outlets.

These are present across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Puducherry, Kerala, Gujarat, Goa, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Odisha.

RG Chandramogan, Chairman, HAP, believes in direct customer reach and the company has steadily increased its presence in new towns and cities. HAP will cross 4,000 outlets at the earliest, the company release said.