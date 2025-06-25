The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will introduce a new system allowing Class 10 students to appear for board exams twice in an academic year, starting from 2026.

The decision, announced on Wednesday, aligns with the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020; and follows extensive consultations with stakeholders.

This shift aims to reduce the high-stakes nature of board exams and provide students with greater flexibility and opportunities to excel.

Under the new system, students will have the chance to appear for two board exams each academic year: a mandatory main examination in mid-February and an optional second examination in May.

The policy allows all students to take the first exam, with those who pass or secure a compartment result eligible to improve their scores in up to three main subjects—science, mathematics, social studies, or languages—during the second attempt, the Board said in a statement.

However, students failing in three or more subjects in the first exam will be categorized as “Essential Repeat” and must wait until the next year’s main exams, it has been clarified.

Special provisions cater to diverse needs. sports students can align their second exam with schedules that avoid clashing with events, while students from winter-bound schools may choose between the two exam dates.

Children with Special Needs (CWSN) will continue to receive accommodations in both exams. The internal assessment will be conducted only once, prior to the main exams, streamlining the process.

The curriculum for both exams will cover the full-year syllabus, with results declared in March for the first exam and June for the second.

Students can use their main exam results for Class XI admission if they opt out of the second attempt, with final passing certificates issued post-May results. Revaluation and verification options will be available only after the second exam’s outcome.

Published on June 25, 2025