India’s horticulture production has been estimated to have increased to a new high of 367.72 million tonnes (mt), thanks to potato production surging to a record high of over 60 mt and onion output rising 6.5 mt.

Releasing the horticulture production estimated for the 2024-25 crop year ending this month, the Centre said the output of various horticulture crops increased by 3.66 per cent in the current crop year from 354.74 mt in 2023-25. This was made possible due to higher productivity. However, the area under horticulture crops increased increased by less than 2 lakh hectares (lh).

Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, releasing the second advance estimate of the area and production of horticultural crops, said the area increased by 1.81 lh from last year to 292.67 lh. But, the production of horticultural crops increased by 12.98 mt from 2023-24 level.

Change from 1st estimate

In the first estimate 2024-25, released earlier, the area under horticulture crops was projected to have marginally declined from 2023-24, but in the latest round it has been raised.

Vegetable production was estimated to have increased by 6.02 per cent (or 12.47 mt) to 219.67 mt in 2024-25, thanks to the contribution of onion, potato, green chilli, tapioca and bottle gourd in particular, where there is robust improvement.

Production of onion has been estimated at 30.77 mt compared with 24.27 mt and potato at a record high of 60.18 mt against 57.05 mt. Tomato production has, however, been pegged lower at 20.75 mt against 21.32 mt.

Banana at a new high

There has been an increase in the production of fruits by 1.36 per cent (or 1.53 mt) at 114.51 mt over the previous year, mainly due to a rise in the output of watermelon, mango, banana, mandarin, sweet orange (mausambi) and papaya.

The total production of mango is estimated to be around 22.84 mt against 22.4 mt in 2023-24. The production of banana increased to a fresh high of 38.04 mt from 37.61 mt, and that of watermelon to 4.47 mt from 3.72 mt.

The total production of spices is estimated to be around 12.37 mt in 2024-25, up from 12.48 mt in 2023-24. This included ginger output at 2.54 mt from 2.33 mt, that of garlic at 3.5 mt from 3.32 mt and turmeric at 1.2 mt from 1.06 mt.

Noteworthy contributions

Attributing the record production to the hard work of horticultural farmers, Chauhan said the contribution of scientists and the farmer-friendly policies of the Centre were quite noteworthy. There has been a significant increase in the production of fruits, vegetables, potatoes and onions, he said, and congratulated the growers of these crops.

The Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare compiled the data on the basis of information received from States and Union Territories and other government agencies, an official statement said.

Vegetable and fruits prices remained mostly stable throughout the year due to bumper production, said an official, attributing the rise in onion and tomato to seasonal variance in production. The government intervened by selling tomato and onion at cheaper than market rates to cool domestic prices and inflation during 2024-25.

Published on June 25, 2025