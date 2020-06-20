India-China faceoff: 87% Indians willing to boycott Chinese products for a year, says survey

The increasing border tension between India and China has led to an increase in anti-China sentiments with 87 per cent consumers willing to boycott Chinese products for the next year according to a report by Local Circles.

The report comes in light of Sino-India tensions following violent clashes at the Galwan Valley in Ladakh earlier this week which had led to the death of 20 Indian soldiers as per reports.

According to the report, Indian consumers are willing to boycott China-based brands while many suggest massive hikes on import duties on Chinese products.

“97 per cent Indians say they will boycott buying major Chinese brands like Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo, WeChat, Tik Tok etc.” the report said.

The responses were further driven by the government’s latest self-reliance campaign.

“This means that 97% Indians say they will boycott buying major Chinese brands and instead, support Indian brands,” the report read.

When asked if India should impose a 200 per cent duty on Chinese imports, 78 per cent respondents supported the hike in duties. According to a recent Reuters report, the government is mulling to increase import duties on as many as 300 Chinese products.

As for other products being sold in India, consumers were in favour of these products passing quality tests as per Indian standards.

90 per cent respondents stated that China-based products sold in India must be required to have a mandatory BIS, CRS, CDSCO, FSSAI or relevant Indian Standards certification for them to be sold in India in the future.

The survey was based on 32,000 responses from consumers residing across 235 districts of India.