The Indian economy grew 4.7 per cent in the third quarter ended December 31, 2019, the National Statistics Office said on Friday.

The first quarter GDP growth for this fiscal has been revised upwards to 5.6 per cent, from the 5.1 per cent estimated earlier. The second quarter GDP growth for the current fiscal has also been revised upwards to 5.1 per cent from 4.5 per cent announced earlier.