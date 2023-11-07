India is concerned by the upcoming carbon tax imposition of European Union (EU) and is taking it up with them and the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday.

It is also engaging with other like-minded countries to strengthen the case against these Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) regulation and see to it that steel exports are not hit.

“We are taking it up with the EU and at the WTO very, very seriously,” Goyal said during his speech at the fourth edition of the Indian Steel Association’s annual conclave here.

“India will not be accepting any unfair levies and taxes,” he said adding that India will take it up to “work and fight for a fair deal”.

According to Goyal, developed nations were to provide funding and technical support to developing countries for switch-over to green technologies, which has not happened.

“We are taking it up too,” he said.