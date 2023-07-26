Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, said that India will be among the top three economies of the world during his third-term, which would begin in 2024 if his party wins the general elections, and the country’s development journey will gain pace.

Inaugurating the revamped India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) complex, renamed ‘Bharat Mandapam’, at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi, the Prime Minister said the world will witness the rising stature of India when the complex hosts the G20 Summit next month.

“In my third-term India will be among the top three economies of the world... And this is Modi’s guarantee. Also, from 2024, our development journey will be at a faster speed,” he said.

Dedicating `Bharat Mandapam’ to the nation, which was developed at an estimated cost of ₹2,700 crore, the PM said that the modern and futuristic International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre, will boost conference tourism in India, bringing people from all over the world.

“The halls of the old complex were made several decades back. Last century’s old system couldn’t match pace with the needs of 21st Century India. We needed something that met the requirements of the 21st Century,” the PM said .

Spread over 123 acres, the new complex has multiple state-of-the-art facilities including a new convention centre, exhibition halls and amphitheaters. It is now India’s largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) destination and finds place among the top exhibition and convention complexes across the world, per the Commerce & Industry Ministry.

Highlighting achievements of his government, Modi stated that 13.5 crore people had come out of poverty in the last five years, as mentioned in a recent NITI Aayog report.

“International agencies are also saying that extreme poverty in India is on the verge of ending. This shows that the decisions and policies that have been made in the last nine years are taking the country in the right direction,” Modi said.

India overtook the UK as the fifth largest economy of the world in 2022. The top four economies of the world are the US, China, Japan and Germany.